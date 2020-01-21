HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education will receive an update on progress made by the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan Steering Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at its regularly scheduled meeting.
The board will preview options to be presented to the community at two community-dialogue meetings on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4-6 p.m. at Cabell Midland High School and 7-9 p.m. at Huntington High School. The feedback will be taken into consideration as the school system works on its facilities plan for the next decade, according to school officials.
Board members also will conduct the first reading of nearly 20 policy changes and the second reading of a minor policy change regarding the adoption of instructional resources.
Four Cabell Midland students who won the West Virginia Congressional App Challenge and the school’s football team, which completed its season with a 13-1 record, will be celebrated at the meeting, as well as educators who have completed the Administrative Apprentice Program.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave. Meetings are open to the public.