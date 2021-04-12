The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will interview candidates for a vacant seat on the board on Tuesday, April 13, during a special meeting.

In that meeting, which is open to the public and scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., the board is likely to conduct interviews behind closed doors in executive session but could take action and appoint a successor for Carole Garrison, who resigned from her seat last month.

Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, Cabell County Schools Board Meetings offer virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools.

The complete agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.