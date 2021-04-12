HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will interview candidates for a vacant seat on the board on Tuesday, April 13, during a special meeting.
In that meeting, which is open to the public and scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., the board is likely to conduct interviews behind closed doors in executive session but could take action and appoint a successor for Carole Garrison, who resigned from her seat last month.
Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, Cabell County Schools Board Meetings offer virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools.
The complete agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.