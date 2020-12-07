HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct a special board meeting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington, to consider and act upon a proposed resolution relating to the sale of public school bonds.
Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.
The meeting is open to public attendance. Members of the public also may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 769 178 073#.
The agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.