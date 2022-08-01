HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to vote on a new high school principal and review personnel, financial and policy items.
The board will review a number of personnel items, including the recommendation to appoint Joedy Cunningham, current executive director of secondary/post-secondary schools at the Central Office, as the new Huntington High School principal.
Cunningham has previously served as assistant principal at Cabell Midland High School, associate principal at Huntington High, principal at Milton Middle and then principal of Huntington High before his role with the Central Office.
The board is also set to discuss recommendations to transfer Cabell Midland High assistant principal Melissa Ash as the new Cabell County Career Technology Center associate principal and Huntington Middle assistant principal Angela Wilson to transfer to Huntington East Middle’s assistant principal.
According to the meeting agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the board ratify two unpaid suspensions that began July 20 and terminate of the contract of a professional employee. Saxe is set to recommend another unpaid suspension of a professional employee from July 20 until an investigation is complete.
The board will review a order change with Keaton Construction for Pour and Play material for outdoor classrooms at Culloden, Salt Rock, Central City and Spring Hill elementary schools instead of rubber or wood mulch.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
The Cabell County Board of Education Office is located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
