HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues.
The meeting agenda lists 27 policy updates for a second reading while one, concerning embedded credits, is up for a third reading and adoption.
The policy revision includes the following additions to the current policy:
- Embedded credit courses are recommended to the secondary executive director only by the school administrator. The previous policy allowed the recommendations to be made to the executive director and/or director of quality assurance.
- West Virginia legislators provided funding to employ certified math and language arts teachers in all career technical education centers and multi-county teachers. These teachers will continue to align the CTE skill sets and state academic College and Career Ready academic standards and work in CTE programs to integrate academic standards into the CTE curriculum.
- If the embedded credit is in a CTE course, the CTE concentration teacher and the certified math and/or language arts teacher will work collaboratively to assign final grades. If the course is not CTE, the transcribed grade is the same grade as the course with which the embedded credit is awarded.
A complete list of policy updates to be discussed at the Tuesday meeting can be found on the districts website, cabellschools.com, listed on the Board Meeting Agendas page.
Additionally, a presentation is expected to be given proposing a campaign providing library cards to each K-12 student in the county.
The meeting is open to public attendance. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Members of the public may also choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794. Upon connection, enter access code 319 552 240#.