HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, to discuss finance, operations and personnel items.
The board members will review and approve personnel matters, which include a disciplinary item recommending the ratification of an unpaid suspension beginning July 11 and termination of the contract for a service employee.
Personnel matters also include recommendation for the transfer of current Huntington High School principal Daniel Gleason to the Transportation Complex director and manager of transportation salary scale.
Spring Hill Elementary data coach Sara Barraclough will be recommended as the new assistant principal at Milton Elementary. Cox Landing Elementary behavior alternative teacher Camilla McCourt will be recommended as the new assistant principal for Village of Barboursville and Central City elementary schools.
Huntington East Middle School teachers Carol Ward and Courtney Coleman will be recognized for for receiving a $1,500 scholarship each from the West Virginia Association of School Administrators to aid in obtaining an administrative certificate with the goal of applying for school administrative positions in West Virginia. Only three scholarships are awarded each year.
Agriculture teachers, FFA members and 4-H members will give a presentation on the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale set for July 27-30 in Milton.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under "Our District."
The Cabell County Board of Education Office is located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
