HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has agreed to provide funding for field improvement projects for Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School baseball, softball and soccer fields.

At their Tuesday meeting, board members unanimously approved adding infield enhancements for both high schools’ baseball and softball turf projects to the district’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan and will contribute $200,000 to each program for field work needed.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

