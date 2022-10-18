HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has agreed to provide funding for field improvement projects for Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School baseball, softball and soccer fields.
At their Tuesday meeting, board members unanimously approved adding infield enhancements for both high schools’ baseball and softball turf projects to the district’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan and will contribute $200,000 to each program for field work needed.
Programs would be required to make up any difference for the work themselves, and the projects would be required to start by the end of the 2024-25 school year or the $200,000 contribution would be rescinded.
The board also approved adding both high school soccer fields to the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan at a moderate/high priority and will fully finance getting sod, or grass that is already raised on a farm, put on the fields for the work to be completed as soon as possible.
The work would entail removing all the current grass and weeds, grading the ground at a 1% incline to help with drainage, and then adding the new sod.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the funding for these projects is a testament to the continued support from Cabell County taxpayers who support excess levies and school construction bonds that can be used for improving schools.
“I think that being able to take a look at what we can do to enhance our baseball, softball, and really remediate our soccer facilities so that all of our facilities are something that we’re proud of is something we take great pride in,” he said.
During the meeting, the board discussed the differences between adding the baseball and softball field projects to the facilities plan and adding the soccer field projects as moderate-to-high priority on the facilities plan.
Saxe said while drainage problems on the baseball fields can cause games to be canceled and can be a safety concern, athletes have been injured on at least one of the high school soccer fields, making it a higher priority in terms of safety.
“I know that there was some discussion over the safety aspect, and I don’t disagree that there are concerns with what the baseball fields have, but we have an immediate issue in the resource that soccer has, and that is that their fields are in a compromised situation,” he said.
In other business, the Cabell County Board of Education got a first look at plans for the new Meadows Elementary School, which is expected to be completed by fall 2024.
The school will move approximately 2.5 miles from its current Washington Boulevard location to Warehouse Road off of W.Va. 10, near Huntington High School.
The plans shown to board members included 14 classrooms, gym and cafeteria spaces and a multipurpose media room, along with other required rooms such as a music and art room, special-needs classrooms and restrooms.
The school will have a parent drop-off/pickup loop that will lead to the main entrance with a safe school entrance and an additional bus loop with a covering leading students into the cafeteria.
Alternates for the project include a culinary arts space and an outdoor classroom.
The project will be funded by $10 million from the state School Building Authority, awarded in December 2021, and about $7 million from the Cabell County Schools bond.
Saxe said he’s excited to see the project move forward.
“All of the bond projects, any time that we’re able to actually see what they’re going to look like and where we are from gathering input from the community and from the school community, it’s the promise of what the future holds,” he said.
The project is not expected to be put out for bid until the end of this calendar year or early 2023.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the office in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.