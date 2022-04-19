HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington, to recognize student achievements and discuss financial and personnel items.
According to the agenda, the board will recognize elementary, middle and high school student winners of the Cabell County Schools Black History Month poster winners, chosen from the Marshall University Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum. The theme for this year’s poster contest was Black Health and Wellness.
The Huntington Middle School Robotics Team will also be recognized during the meeting for placing fifth in the West Virginia VEX Robotics Competition. Brynna Dodrill, Levi Joy and Amelia Riazi competed against 63 other teams in the competition.
The board is also set to review a contract for renovations at Hite-Saunders Elementary, possibly including roof replacement, lighting and sprinkler system renovations.
The complete agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website, on the “Board of Education” page under the “Our District” heading. The meeting is open to the public.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
