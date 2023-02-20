HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend retaining Paul Jordan, a licensed attorney, as the independent hearing examiner for student expulsion hearings.
This recommendation comes one month after the board approved delegating expulsion hearings to Saxe or another designated individual, with board members citing their trust in the administrators.
The board will also approve the school calendars for the next two years. Though three calendars were originally presented, based on collected feedback, the board will be asked to approve a superintendent version.
This version is the same as the favored Calendar B, with the only difference being changing an Outside School Environment Day to line up with Columbus Day.
Saxe will recommend the approval of a change order for Nichols Elementary at a cost of $34,570 for SQP Construction Group to revise brick veneer on the new safe schools entrance and remove existing yellow brick to be replaced with stone veneer.
The board will be presented with a proclamation from Saxe proclaiming February as National Career and Technical Education Month.
National Beta State Convention winners will be recognized during Tuesday’s meeting. Seventeen students from Cabell County Schools will be recognized, and some will continue on to the national competition in Kentucky this summer.
Huntington High senior Jocelyn Baker and freshman Rubbed Ronan will be recognized for their awards in the 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. This exhibition showcases student creativity and the arts.
Ronan received second place with a painting of the Kanawha State Forest, and Baker received third place with a painted Bluestone National Scenic River Postcard.
Huntington High School Counselor Hilary Gibson will be recognized as the February Superintendent Superhero.
Cabell County Schools General Counsel Sherron Hornbuckle-Myers will also be recognized as she was included in the City of Huntington’s Black History Month celebration through banners hung throughout the city.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
