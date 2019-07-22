HUNTINGTON - The Cabell County Board of Education may hire a new principal for Culloden Elementary School at its regular meeting Tuesday at the district's central office in Huntington.
Holly Fisher, currently an assistant principal at Central City Elementary School, is slated to be promoted to Culloden Elementary's next principal for the coming school year. Fisher replaces outgoing principal Heather Scarberry, who was hired earlier this summer as the county's director of special education at the district's central office.
The board may also fill the vacant head coaching job for Cabell Midland High School's volleyball team. Rebecca Cremeans is set to become the Knights' next head coach, replacing the departing Julie Brumfield. Cremeans had previously been head volleyball coach at Chesapeake High School in Ohio.
In other business, the board may vote to renew contracts with 13 local day care providers as part of the district's pre-K plan - a continuation of last year's contracts.
A total of 30 classrooms across the county provide for the district's 4-year-olds free of charge to parents during the year, with funding provided through the West Virginia pre-K program.
Participating pre-K providers are:
n Marshall University's Child Development Academy
n Children's Place
n Crossroads UMC Childcare Ministries
n Eastwood Learning Center
n Fifth Avenue Baptist Child Care Center
n Kiwanis Day Care Center
n Marshall University's Early Education STEAM Center
n New Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center
n New Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center - Grow Academy
n Our Lady of Fatima School
n Playmates Child Development Center
n Southwestern Community Action Council Head Start
n St. Joseph Grade School and Preschool
The pre-K program is structured to lay the framework for early literacy and numeracy skills learned in kindergarten, as well as setting students in a daily school routine.
Pre-K students are counted among the district's enrollment, thereby structuring the school aid formula to fund the program in future years.
The state pre-K program, as mandated by the West Virginia Legislature in 2002, guarantees access to quality preschool for all of the state's 4-year-olds. School districts are required to collaborate with existing early childhood programs, and no less than half of classrooms must be provided through contractual programs with community programs, rather than in the schools themselves.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday of each month. This Tuesday's meeting is a postponement from July 16. Meetings are always open to the public.