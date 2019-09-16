HUNTINGTON- The Cabell County Board of Education will meet in regular session Tuesday night to vote on several and instructional and personnel, and operational, matters.
In instructional business, the board may approve allowing Central City Elementary's fifth grade classes to adopt Expeditionary Learning modules for its English education, in place of the current Reading Street materials adopted by the county. The board needs to approve an instructional materials waiver for the school to allow the switch.
Expeditionary Learning is composed of a curriculum based on the idea of project-based learning through multi-discipline "expeditions" as opposed to classroom work learning taught one subject at a time.
Adopting EL Learning is an expanding trend in Cabell County. When it opened in 2015, Explorer Academy became the first school in the state to wholly adopt EL Learning in all subjects. Huntington East Middle School has since adopted EL Learning for its reading program.
Central City scored the lowest among all Cabell County Schools in English on the West Virginia Balanced Scorecard for 2018-2019, which was released Thursday.
In personnel business, the board may vote to suspend a professional employee without pay beginning Aug. 27 and continuing until the issue is resolved. The employee was not named in the board agenda, though the board must verbally announce who they are suspending prior to a vote.
Cabell County Schools does not comment on internal personnel matters.
In operational business, a change order to replace a drain line at Spring Hill Elementary is up for a vote. The $1,812 project, to be awarded to Neighborgall Construction if approved, is part of the larger construction of the school's new double-doored "man-trap" entrance where all visitors enter the school.
The project would be funded jointly by state and local money.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district's central office in Huntington. Meetings are always open the public.
Follow reporter Bishop Nash on Twitter at @BishopNash.