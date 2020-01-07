HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members will vote on renovations to Milton Middle School’s sports complex Tuesday, Jan. 7, at its first meeting of the new year.
Board members also will conduct the first reading of a policy update regarding instructional resources.
Jessica Minnix of Barboursville Middle School and Lora Rice of Milton Middle School were awarded grants through the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History for STEAM Power WV and will be congratulated at the meeting.
STEAM Power WV, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, math, is a grant program that encourages schools to integrate arts within STEM disciplines.
The board also will recognize the Cabell Midland High School ProStart Program, which has received funds from the West Virginia Department of Education to begin implementing a mobile food service business plan.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave. Meetings are open to the public.