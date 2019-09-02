HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education may approve new laptops for 12 of its schools as part of the district's updated classroom presentation plan during the board's regular meeting Tuesday night in Huntington.
If approved, the $121,711 contract will be awarded to PCM-G, an IT company based in Herndon, Virginia, for the laptops. The purchase would be the last phase of the district's plan to refresh classroom presentation technology.
Schools that would receive laptops under the new contract are the Cabell County Career Technology Center, Central City Elementary, Culloden Elementary, Davis Creek Elementary, Martha Elementary, Meadows Elementary, Ona Elementary, Salt Rock Elementary, Southside Elementary, Village of Barboursville Elementary, Barboursville Middle and Milton Middle.
The purchase would be paid for through Step 7b funds, which is state money typically allocated for technology.
Six school field trips are also up for approval at Tuesday's meeting.
Three of the six trips will be for Cabell Midland's Future Farmers of America program for the month of September. FFA members will travel to Morgantown Sept. 10-11 for career development events, to West Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 12-15 to compete in the National Big E Safe Tractor/Equipment Driving Competition and to Ripley on Sept. 26-27 for the state FFA Fall Conference.
Cabell Midland's cross country team will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, on Sept. 13-14 to compete in a regional meet.
Huntington High's girls soccer team will travel to Jefferson and Washington high schools in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle on Sept. 20-21 for two matches.
Huntington High's cross country team will travel to Ripley on Sept. 20-21 to compete in a regional meet.
All trips are paid for through school funds.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.
