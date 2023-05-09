The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Approximately $3 million in projects, maintenance and personnel items are expected to be removed from the Cabell County Schools proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year, lessening the expected $4.6 million shortfall.

The Board of Education met Monday during a special work session that lasted more than five hours to discuss changes and removed or deferred about 20 items on the budget they are set to review for approval during the May 16 regular board meeting. The budget has to be approved by May 30.

