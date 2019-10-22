HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will vote Tuesday, Oct. 22, on the final approval for the university to purchase land from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority to build a baseball stadium.

The vote will take place during a special board meeting taking place at 10 a.m. via conference call. Members of the public wishing to listen in to the meeting can come to Room 213 in Old Main.

The university entered into a real estate purchase agreement with HMDA in August. The vote Tuesday will finalize the sale and permit President Jerome Gilbert to execute the necessary documents to complete the purchase.

The two parcels of land are along the 2300 and 2400 blocks of 5th Avenue. The total cost for the properties is $300,000, plus $168,000 to reimburse HMDA for an environmental consultant.

