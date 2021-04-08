IRONTON — Bond was increased to $500,000 in a criminal case against a Portsmouth, Ohio, man who showed up for sentencing in a criminal case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and lied about not taking drugs while out on bond.
Dustin Cook, 45, of the 1000 block of 29th Street, Portsmouth, failed a drug screen. He is charged with possession of drugs, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Judge Andy Ballard increased the bond in the case to ensure that Cook would be sober for his return to court April 7.
In an unrelated case, Kenny Ingels, 58, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to tampering with evidence, felony vandalism of an ankle monitor and escape. He was ordered to be sent to Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
In other cases:
- Jeffrey Cade, 35, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Jonathan Rayburn, 35, of the 800 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, possession of drugs and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Amanda Cade-Gillum, 37, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to four counts of trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Zenna Spitler, 52, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to continue treatment at Riverside Recovery.
- Kaye R. McKenzie, 32, of High Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. She also faces community control sanctions. She was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond on an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Megan Lawhon, 28, of County Road 1, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended, and she was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and pay court costs.
- Willie B. Jones, 31, of Chillicothe, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
- Randy C. Pine, 48, of County Road 35, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery, had his driver’s license suspended and was fined $375. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Eric W. Roach, 43, of the 200 block of 6th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, escape, failure to appear and felony vandalism of an ankle monitor. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Michael S. Sharp, 46, of the 2500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence. He also faces community control sanctions. Bond was set at $15,000.
- James C. Brammer, 47, of Gray Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds while the case is pending.
- Troy Edwards, 46, of Township Road 1131, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to possession of controlled substances and illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond.
- Eddie Hammonds, 31, of Township Road 89, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment at Riverside.