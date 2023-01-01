IRONTON — An Ironton area man charged in a drug trafficking case had his bond increased to $150,000 last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Michael Lusk, 23, of County Road 52, Ironton, reportedly left Mended Reeds in Ironton and cut off an ankle monitor, according to authorities.
Lusk, who is charged with trafficking in drugs, was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get treatment at Mended Reeds while the case is pending. Lusk was being held on a recognizance bond.
In an unrelated case, David Layne, 54, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
In other cases:
Wendall K. Freeman, 63, of County Road 1, South Point, paid restitution of $16,000 in a case.
Vincent S. Arthur, 39, of the 2400 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Mitchell W. Glancy, 66, of McKenzie Avenue, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm). He was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for three years and was ordered to forfeit a handgun, two loaded magazines and a holster.
Mendy L. McKenzie, 44, of Township Road 510, South Point, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor.
Edward S .Holmes Jr., 44, of Mulberry Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment while the case is under way.
Stephen M. Stapleton, 43, of Ohio 243, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and vandalism. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is ongoing.
Heather M. Cooper, 43, of the 500 block of Lane Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
