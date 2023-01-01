The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 3.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — An Ironton area man charged in a drug trafficking case had his bond increased to $150,000 last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Lusk, 23, of County Road 52, Ironton, reportedly left Mended Reeds in Ironton and cut off an ankle monitor, according to authorities.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.