IRONTON — Bond was increased to $500,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a man who was picked up after reportedly cutting off an ankle monitor and scheduled to go to trial Oct. 25.

Homer Jenkins Jr., 60, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, had been released on a $5,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor prior to trial on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.

