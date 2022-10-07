IRONTON — Bond was increased to $500,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a man who was picked up after reportedly cutting off an ankle monitor and scheduled to go to trial Oct. 25.
Homer Jenkins Jr., 60, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, had been released on a $5,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor prior to trial on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.
According to probation officials, Jenkins cut off his ankle monitor and was arrested the following day. He rejected a prison sentence of five to seven-and-a-half years in prison as part of a plea agreement.
In an unrelated case, Rodney Spears, 28, of Ohio 243, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Judge Andy Ballard.
In other cases:
Shawn DeLong, 45, of the 1500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, had his bond increased to $250,000 after he failed a drug screening following a hearing on a drug case.
Donald L. Sisler Jr., 24, of County Road 22, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was ordered to complete a two-to-four month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 200 hours of community service.
Timothy W. Tomblin II, 29, of County Road 12, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was placed on probation and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Wesley D. Flint, 26, of Park Avenue, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to complete the program at STAR.
Rashawn J. Tillman, 22, of Detroit, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to spend 60 days in jail.
William A. Bryant, 40, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
