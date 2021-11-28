IRONTON — Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard increased bond to $250,000 in two separate cases last week.
Bond was increased for Marc Frazier, 31, of County Road 41, Pedro, indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia after he failed to show up for two scheduled court appearances.
Bond also was increased for Ashleigh N. Clark, 27, of Waverly, Ohio, indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after she failed a drug test.
In other cases:
William Dutton, 52, of West Virginia, admitted violating community control sanctions. His probation was continued and he was ordered to complete a three- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Quazaa S. Farrow, 29, of the 300 block of Blackburn Avenue, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated possession of meth and possession of heroin. Bond was set at $20,000.
Misty D. Hunt, 41, of Franklin Furnace, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. She was released on a $10,000 bond while the case is pending.
Patience S. Gue, 24, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Robert L. Womack II, 52, of the 900 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
Carlos Flowers, 48, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to misuse of a credit card. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jennifer L. Collins, 49, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Bryan K. Shaffer, 50, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Daniel Doss, 38, of South Point, pleaded not guilty to open burning. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Samuel A. Hackworth, 48, of the 3000 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to open burning. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
