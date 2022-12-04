HUNTINGTON — Heading into 2023, nearly all of the Cabell County Schools’ bond projects will either begin or complete construction before the next school year begins in August, officials say.
Cabell County voters approved an $87.5 million bond in August 2020. Half of the projects are expected to begin in the early months of 2023, while the other half are expected to be completed by the fall.
The bond outlined eight projects: renovations at Hite-Saunders Elementary, Nichols Elementary, Cabell Midland High and Huntington High; a new Cabell County Career Technology Center; and new schools for Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows Elementary and Milton Elementary.
“We are making great progress and things are running very smoothly,” said Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty. “I think probably the most important thing that I would want the community to know is that we truly appreciate their support.”
Most recently, the board approved a contract for the new Davis Creek Elementary School with Swope Construction at a cost of $14,402,000. On the bond call, the project was listed for $16,896,000 from bond proceeds, but Hardesty said that included purchasing land for the new school to be built on and other costs that may be accrued before building began.
The district will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Davis Creek Elementary at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the project is expected to be completed by fall 2024, Hardesty said.
During the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting, Hardesty told board members he has crunched numbers for the new school, and even before adding in costs of furniture and technology, he expects the project to be approximately $1.4 million over budget, or roughly 7%.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe told the board Hardesty has worked hard to stay within budget, but inflation has impacted the cost of materials.
“We’ve been preparing for this with inflation the way it is, and I will say that, seeing it was over about 7% was a big relief to be honest with you because one of the things that we’ve really tried to do is we’ve tried to keep each of these bond projects under,” Saxe said during the Nov. 15 meeting.
“Mr. Hardesty has done a very good job at my request to be very scrutinizing over making sure that we’re within the scope of ... policy 6200, which talks about the minimum and maximum requirements for our facilities.”
Policy 6200 is part of the Handbook on Planning School Facilities and provides guidance on construction of new schools to address facility needs in both large and small school communities.
Saxe told the board if by the end of the projects, whether just Davis Creek Elementary was to be over budget or multiple projects came in over budget, funding would have to be provided through other funding sources, mainly the general fund.
“So if all of those were to come in at 7%, it means that we’re going to have to end up covering the difference with what we have in our general fund, and so we’re trying to prepare for those types of decisions,” he said.
Hardesty said with some projects, funding could be pulled from other places.
With Nichols and Hite Saunders elementary schools, which are currently undergoing renovations that include HVAC improvements, window replacements and other improvements, some funding was able to be pulled out of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding or the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF).
In the bond call, Nichols Elementary is to receive $3,072,000. A construction contract was awarded in June 2022 for $5,160,950. Hite-Saunders was originally slated to receive $2,236,000, but a contract was awarded in April 2022 for $4,318,000.
“Because of COVID and the federal funding that we received, one of the things we could use for that is to upgrade air quality in our schools,” Hardesty said. “So both of the new HVAC systems in Nichols and Hite-Saunders, the windows and the exterior doors are all budgeted into the ARP/ESSERF federal funding.”
For Meadows Elementary, which received $10 million from the School Building Authority in April 2022, Hardesty said the district could receive more funding from the SBA if the project is over budget due to inflation but still falls within policy 6200 guidelines, though it is too early to tell if that would be necessary. Hardesty said there is also no guarantee that extra funds would be awarded.
For other projects, such as the new safe schools entrances at Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools, the costs somewhat evened out, Hardesty said, since Huntington High came in slightly over budget while Cabell Midland came in under.
Both projects were estimated to be $3,220,000 in the bond call, but Huntington High’s contract was awarded in September at $3,415,520 while Cabell Midland’s was awarded in July at only $2,440,000.
Contracts have not been put out for bid for the new Meadows Elementary, Milton Elementary or new Cabell County Career Technology Center that is moving into the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall, but Hardesty said he expects them before the end of this school year.
Hardesty said all of the new locations are currently in the design process, and while there is time in between putting projects out for bid to when the contracts are awarded — so project questions can be answered and bids can be presented to the Board of Education — work could begin on all projects in the next few months.
Hardesty predicted the new Meadows Elementary will go out for bid in January, Milton Elementary could go out for bid in late March and the Cabell County Career Technology center could go out for bid in February or March. This would mean construction could begin for all three projects between March and May.
With construction expected to begin in spring and summer for the new schools and career technology center, Hardesty said Davis Creek is expected to be completed in fall of 2024, and the other projects should wrap up shortly after.
“We expect the kids to begin (at the Cabell County Career Technology Center) in either the fall or winter semester of 2024,” he said. “While we were hopeful and really optimistic that we could begin in the fall of ‘24, there’s a chance that we may not see Meadows and Milton completed that early, by August, it might be slightly later than that.”
For the ongoing construction at Nichols, Hite-Saunders, Cabell Midland and Huntington High, Hardesty said completion is expected before the new school year.
Part of Nichols construction includes a new safe schools entrance. Hardesty said while the bulk of the construction will not be done until around spring break, crews are currently working on other renovations outlined in the bond and ground work for the new entrance.
Hite-Saunders’ renovations began in late spring after the contract was awarded, and Hardesty said the work is progressing well with piping, sprinkler systems and windows. Hardesty said the crews will have to wait to replace the main unit of the HVAC system until students are out of school, but the project should be completed before school begins in August 2023.
Since both high schools are receiving two safe schools entrances, Hardesty said the work is being divided into two phases to ensure one entrance is always available. Hardesty said he expects the first entrance completed in January for Cabell Midland and February or March for Huntington, and he said there is a high likelihood the second entrance would be finished during summer 2023.
Hardesty emphasized that ongoing renovation projects for Nichols, Hite-Saunders, Cabell Midland and Huntington have crews working in evenings and nights to disturb student learning as little as possible. Over holiday breaks and in the summer, crews can work during the day.
Additionally, with the new locations for the Cabell County Career Technology Center and the three elementary schools, Hardesty said crews will be able to work during the day because they will be completely removed from the students.