IRONTON — Bond for an Ashland man charged with murder among other charges was reduced to $50,000 last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Aaron K. Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Comanche Drive, Ashland, remained lodged late Thursday afternoon in the Lawrence County Jail, according to jail personnel. If he makes bond, Scott will be on house arrest prior to the June 6 trial.
Scott is charged with shooting Anthony Wayne Pemberton in the leg at 176 County Road 7D near Ironton last Dec. 9 with a Glock Model 29 handgun. Pemberton was found unresponsive when medical personnel arrived and transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton, where he was pronounced dead.
During a bond reduction hearing last week, Detective Sgt. Aaron Bollinger testified that Pemberton was armed with a medium-sized stick and struck Scott prior to the shooting.
Defense lawyers plan to use self-defense during the murder trial in June, according to authorities.
Scott was indicted earlier this year on charges of murder with a gun specification, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in marijuana and tampering with evidence.
Witnesses at the scene told authorities that Scott arrived at the Lawrence County home before an argument and an altercation started between Scott and Pemberton.
Meanwhile, a co-defendant, Linessa R. Bailey, 33, of County Road 7D, Ironton, remains free on a $50,000 signature bond. She was indicted earlier this year on charges of complicity to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in marijuana.
Another co-defendant in the case, Rhonda Mitchell, 31, of the 1000 block of Comanche Drive, Ashland, Pemberton’s girlfriend, also has been released on a $50,000 signature bond prior to trial. She is charged with tampering with evidence.
