IRONTON — Bond was set at $150,000 in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Columbus, Ohio, woman charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Brittany Dereno, 32, had been on a signature bond while the case is pending. She told Judge Andy Ballard she hadn’t been taking drugs. When she was drug tested, she was found positive, prompting Ballard to increase bond in the case.
In an unrelated case, Robert E. Hensley, 37, of the 500 block of Hecla Street, Ironton, was sentenced to six months in prison after he admitted violating community control sanctions.
In other cases:
Cassandra Parker, 34, of the 400 block of Patrick Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to theft. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Jeremy A. Dickess, 45, of Township Road 322, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center. He also was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
Charges of domestic violence and disrupting public service against Charles D. Burke, 44, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, were dismissed after the victim didn’t respond to calls from authorities about the case.
Phillip Harris, 54, of Private Drive 53, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Charles London, 31, of County Road 144, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. Bond was set at $50,000.
Jeremy B. Mosley, 34, of the 400 block of Patrick Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and theft. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending. However, he was ordered to get treatment and wear an ankle monitor.
Timothy L. Henry, 33, of the 500 block of Pike Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond but ordered to get inpatient treatment.
Timothy D. McDaniel, 53, of County Road 12, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment at Hometown Recovery.
