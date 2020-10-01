IRONTON — Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Pedro area man charged with 100 counts of rape. Larry D. Reed Jr., 38, of County Road 4, pleaded not guilty to the charges during arraignment proceedings.
Judge Andy Ballard granted a request by Roger Smith, a Huntington lawyer representing Reed, to hire an investigator in the case.
Reed signed a waiver of his speedy trial rights. Despite that, Ballard said he wanted to put the case on the fastest track he could. A pretrial was set for Oct. 14.
Steve Nord, an assistant prosecutor, said the charges represented 100 separate incidents of alleged rape. The first 50 counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the other 50 carry a maximum sentence, upon conviction, of 11 years each, Ballard said.
In an unrelated case, Justin Scott McConnell, 39, of the 1800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was indicted earlier on three counts of trafficking in cocaine. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 4.
In other cases:
- David W. Barker, 43, of Private Drive 83, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison and given credit for 23 days already served. Barker could be eligible for early release after serving eight months in prison.
- Austin L. Null, 21, of Township Road 343, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and was sentenced to 10 months in the Lawrence County Jail.
- Marc A. Wilkes, 43, of the 400 block of 29th Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted felonious assault. The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 4.
- Walter M. Bocook, 48, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of trafficking in heroin. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Misty G. Boyer, 37, of the 1900 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a relapse program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program can take up to 135 days to complete.
- Delbert J. Dean, 42, of County Road 12, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program.
- Jonathan Harris, 32, of the 400 block of 29th Street, Ashland, pleaded innocent to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond but placed in Mended Reeds in Ironton on an ankle monitor.
- Christopher A. Craft, 47, of Private Drive 7882, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
- Daniel S. Jenkins, 42, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get drug treatment.