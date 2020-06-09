IRONTON — Bond was set at $250,000 Tuesday in Ironton Municipal Court for a Huntington man charged with shooting four people outside an Ironton bar over the weekend.
During an initial appearance before Judge Kevin Waldo, Tayvon Mykal Gaulds, 26, of the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, Huntington, was charged with four counts of felonious assault and single counts of having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm), tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.
Waldo appointed Gene Meadows, a Scioto County lawyer, to represent Gaulds, according to Waldo’s office.
Phillip Heald, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said Waldo set a preliminary hearing in the case for 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Ironton Municipal Court.
Gaulds is charged with shooting Dwayne Ford, Treven Frazier, Davon Leonard and Justin T. Hayes outside The Bar on Third about 1 a.m. Saturday. The bar, the former Ironton Eagles building, is located in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street, according to Ironton police and criminal complaints filed in the case.
None of the four sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Detective Sgt. Jamie Pruitt of the Ironton Police Department.
Gaulds wasn’t permitted to have a weapon since he was under indictment or had been convicted of a felony offense, according to court records. He was charged with altering or concealing a thing with the purpose of impairing its availability as evidence and with hampering or impeding a public official in his duties, according to court records.