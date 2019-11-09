IRONTON — Bond was set at $500,000 earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Coal Grove man indicted earlier this year in a secret indictment in a drug case.
James Tyler Johnson, 27, of Rowe Street, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in 70 grams of meth within the vicinity of a school and a fourth count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Judge Andy Ballard set bond in the case. Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said the defendant was serving time in another state and wanted to return to Ohio to face charges here.
In an unrelated case, Joshua J. Kerns, 28, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to the rape of a person under the age of 13 earlier this year in Lawrence County. Ballard set bond in the case at $250,000 and ordered Kerns to wear an ankle monitor if bond is posted.
In other cases:
- Jason Addison, of the 2600 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, was found competent to stand trial on charges of aggravated robbery of the Dollar General store in Lawrence County earlier this year and tampering with evidence.
- David Bowman, of Riverside Drive, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
- Philip A. Howard, 50, of Township Road 1059, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to a charge of gross sexual imposition. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Charles L. Dufore, 29, of the 1300 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to felony domestic violence. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Aaron B. Artrip, 26, of Township Road 1464, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Brea Monica Sifford, 41, of Townsihp Road 1336, South Point, pleaded innocent to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- James L. VanBibber, 48, of St. Albans, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Anthony Wayne Large, 36, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- James Robert Hankins, 58, of Private Drive 1851, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Megan C. Johnson, 28, of Paintsville, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.