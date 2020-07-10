Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


IRONTON — Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard set bond Wednesday at $250,000 for two defendants charged with felonies who ended up cutting off an ankle monitor and subsequently were rearrested by local law enforcement authorities.

Delmar Jenkins, 31, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of failure to appear, escape, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off the CPS ankle monitor April 15.

He also faces charges of aggravated possession of meth, assault on a peace officer and trafficking in marijuana, according to court records. A pretrial was set for Aug. 5.

In the other case, Christopher Dickerson, 25, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to felonious assault and endangering children. He also is charged with cutting off his ankle monitor after being released on bond, according to court officials.

A pretrial in the case is set for July 22.

In other cases:

n Lanelle A. Linkfield, 30, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to seven months in prison.

n Jeffrey S. Douglas, 37, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of schools and one count of aggravated trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school. Bond was set at $50,000.

n Ryan Moore, 42, of South Point, Ohio, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $2,500.

n William Z. Earls, 32, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded innocent to felonious assault. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond, placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor pending further court proceedings.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.