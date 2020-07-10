IRONTON — Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard set bond Wednesday at $250,000 for two defendants charged with felonies who ended up cutting off an ankle monitor and subsequently were rearrested by local law enforcement authorities.
Delmar Jenkins, 31, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of failure to appear, escape, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off the CPS ankle monitor April 15.
He also faces charges of aggravated possession of meth, assault on a peace officer and trafficking in marijuana, according to court records. A pretrial was set for Aug. 5.
In the other case, Christopher Dickerson, 25, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to felonious assault and endangering children. He also is charged with cutting off his ankle monitor after being released on bond, according to court officials.
A pretrial in the case is set for July 22.
In other cases:
n Lanelle A. Linkfield, 30, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to seven months in prison.
n Jeffrey S. Douglas, 37, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of schools and one count of aggravated trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school. Bond was set at $50,000.
n Ryan Moore, 42, of South Point, Ohio, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $2,500.
n William Z. Earls, 32, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded innocent to felonious assault. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond, placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor pending further court proceedings.