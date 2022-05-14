IRONTON — Bond was set at $250,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton man charged with robbery of the Desco Federal Credit Union and calling in a bomb threat at Ironton High School.
Judge Christen Finley set bond for Emory Burke, 41, of the 100 block of Scott Avenue, Ironton, who is charged with robbery, tampering with evidence, making terroristic threats, forgery, receiving stolen property, theft and criminal damaging.
A pretrial in the case was set for May 25.
In an unrelated case, Michael Morris, 38, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, rejected a plea offer that would have sentenced him to three years in prison with the possibility of early release after serving 18 months in prison. Another pretrial was set for June 15.
In other cases:
John Crager, 37, of the 1600 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Final sentencing was set for May 25.
Jason Collier, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. His bond was set at $25,000. If he is able to make bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and get inpatient treatment.
Michael Neff, 37, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary. Bond was set at $25,000 while the case is pending.
Caleb Cade, 22, of County Road 10A, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
