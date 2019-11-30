IRONTON — Bond was set at $150,000 Monday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a homeless Ironton area man on charges of kidnapping and aggravated burglary, among others.
Ronald L. Viars was indicted last week on charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, violation of a protection order and carrying a concealed weapon.
He pleaded innocent to those charges earlier this week at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Judge Christen Finley set a pretrial in the case for Dec. 11 in Ironton.
Viars faces a maximum 37 1/2 years in prison if convicted, according to court records.
He is charged with kidnapping a Lawrence County woman and holding her at gunpoint for two days in Ironton, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. Viars was arrested by Ironton police earlier this month. He also was charged with carrying a .38 caliber handgun, according to the indictment.
In an unrelated case, Daniel Eugene Martin, 41, of the 100 block of Bowman Street, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent in a drug case. Finley set his bond Monday at $50,000.
Martin was charged with four counts of trafficking in heroin and four counts of complicity to trafficking in drugs. He faces a maximum sentence of more than 11 years in prison if convicted. A pretrial in his case also was set for Dec. 11.
If either Viars or Martin were to be released on bond, they will be required to wear an ankle monitor, according to court records.
Martin was named in a sealed indictment returned by a Lawrence County grand jury last week.