IRONTON — A $250,000 bond has been set for an Ironton man on drug trafficking and other charges, according to court records.
Albert Jenkins, 28, of the 700 block of Vernon Street, was indicted earlier this year on charges of trafficking in 120 grams of meth. While out on bond, Jenkins is charged with cutting off his ankle monitor and missing a court appearance.
He faces additional charges of tampering with evidence, vandalism, escape and failure to appear. He pleaded innocent to those charges earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Andy Ballard set the bond for Jenkins.