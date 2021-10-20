MILTON — A man is listed as being in stable condition after being shot Tuesday in the face and chest while returning children to his ex-wife in Milton, according to the Cabell County sheriff.
Shaquille Anthony Barnwell, 28, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department charged him with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police were called to a shooting on Hayleigh Street in Milton about 6 p.m. Tuesday, where they found John Henry Wells III, 30, had been shot in the chest and face by Barnwell.
The initial investigation indicated Wells was dropping children off at his ex-wife’s home when a verbal altercation led to Barnwell — her current boyfriend — shooting Wells twice, Zerkle said.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Barnwell had asked Wells to leave the residence, but Wells refused. Barnwell is accused of leaving his home, going to his vehicle parked out front and retrieving a firearm before he came back inside the home, where he shot Wells.
Wells then left the home and went to his vehicle.
Zerkle said Wells was first sent to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he underwent surgery shortly after his arrival. He was moved to an Ohio State University hospital Wednesday, where he was listed in stable condition.
Barnwell’s bond was set at $120,000 cash only Wednesday.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.