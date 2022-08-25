IRONTON — Bond was set at $500,000 on Thursday in Ironton Municipal Court for a South Point area man charged with attempted murder.
Judge Kevin Waldo set a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, for Jerrino D. Johnson, 52. Johnson was arrested earlier this week by Lawrence County sheriff deputies and charged with firing at least two shots into the car of a Rock Hill Middle School teacher on Ohio 93 north of Ironton, according to authorities.
Waldo also appointed Lance Thompson, a Portsmouth, Ohio, lawyer, to represent Johnson, according to court personnel.
Johnson was identified as a former boyfriend of the victim, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
Authorities have recovered a weapon reportedly used in the shooting, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The teacher told authorities she had been shot at after she pulled off the road near the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center. She said the man approached her on foot wearing a camouflage hat with netting covering his face and fired a handgun at the car in which she was sitting.
The woman wasn’t injured in the shooting, Lawless said.
One shot went through a back window, striking a passenger side seat, and another struck near the rear fender, according to authorities.
