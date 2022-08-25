The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX court legal 01.jpg

IRONTON — Bond was set at $500,000 on Thursday in Ironton Municipal Court for a South Point area man charged with attempted murder.

Judge Kevin Waldo set a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, for Jerrino D. Johnson, 52. Johnson was arrested earlier this week by Lawrence County sheriff deputies and charged with firing at least two shots into the car of a Rock Hill Middle School teacher on Ohio 93 north of Ironton, according to authorities.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.