IRONTON — Bond was set at $100,000 earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Mexican national living in the South Point, Ohio, area and facing several felony charges.
Arglio Luis, 33, was indicted last month on charges of burglary, trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present and attempted rape.
Judge Christen Finley set bond in the case and appointed Warren Morford, an Ironton lawyer, to represent Luis.
In an unrelated case, Owen Green, 23, of Waverly, Ohio, pleaded guilty to in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for four years. He also was ordered to complete treatment at Riverside Recover.
In other cases:
Lowell Ratcliff, 41, of Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 84 days in the Lawrence County Jail.
Jennifer Jenkins, 39, of the 2100 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug possession cases and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. She is required to seek treatment and be drug and alcohol free for a year.
Gregory Cox, 41, of of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to burglary and two counts of aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000. If he makes bond, Cox will be placed on home confinement, GPS lockdown.
