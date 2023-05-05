IRONTON — Bond was set at $1 million earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Coal Grove, Ohio, man named last week in a 38-count indictment.
Shane C. Blanton, 38, of the 300 block of Marion Pike, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of attempted murder, 12 counts of felonious assault, 14 counts of endangering children, two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, felony resisting arrest and felony violation of a protection order.
Blanton is charged with severe physical abuse of a 3-year-old boy between Nov. 1, 2022, and April 5, 2023. Lawrence County Children’s Services has taken custody of the boy, according to officials.
In an unrelated case, Ciara E. Sherman, 36, of Ohio 141, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley to three years in prison in a felony case. Sherman could be eligible for early release after serving 24 months behind bars.
In other cases:
Roger L. Dillon, 53, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Roy N. Sprouse, 45, of the 400 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
Jack F. Whaley III, 46, of Ashland Drive, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Lewis D. Ford, 51, of Township Road 1418, Proctorville, Ohio, admitted violating terms of his community control sanctions and was sentenced to 10 days in the county jail on weekends.
