court BLOX 6.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — Bond was set at $1 million earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Coal Grove, Ohio, man named last week in a 38-count indictment.

Shane C. Blanton, 38, of the 300 block of Marion Pike, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of attempted murder, 12 counts of felonious assault, 14 counts of endangering children, two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, felony resisting arrest and felony violation of a protection order.

