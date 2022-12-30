CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Bond was set at $50,000 for a wheelchair-bound Chesapeake man charged with the murder of a neighbor earlier this month.
Prosecutors generally request a $1 million bond in murder cases in Lawrence County.
Bond for Deshawn L. Evans, 34, of Private Drive 1831, County Road 32, Chesapeake, was set at $50,000 during an arraignment hearing Friday in Lawrence County Municipal Court.
Judge Donald Capper placed Evans on house arrest and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor if he is released on bond prior to trial, according to Philip Heald, an assistant Lawrence County prosecuting attorney.
A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Evans during a video arraignment. Capper set a preliminary hearing in the case for Jan. 6, according to Heald.
According to a criminal affidavit, Evans was charged with shooting Sharmain McCallister in the head Dec. 18. Both the victim and the defendant lived in an apartment complex in the Chesapeake area.
J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer representing Evans, said his client is paralyzed from a prior shooting and is confined to a wheelchair.
"He's paralyzed," Holt said Friday. "He has health issues."
Holt said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless "irresponsibly made inaccurate statements" concerning the shooting. The confrontation between the two "had nothing to do with a dog," Holt said.
Evans has significant self-defense claims, according to Holt.
"He was maced" prior to the shooting, Holt said. Evans has no criminal record and legally possessed the firearm used in the shooting, according to Holt.
Heald argued for a $250,000 bond on the murder charge while Holt requested a $50,000 bond and Capper agreed with Holt and also required the ankle monitor and house arrest if bond is made in the case.
Lawless said in a press release Dec. 18 that the victim was shot in the torso, while a criminal affidavit said she was shot in the head. The release also cited witnesses as saying the confrontation was over a dog.
Lawless couldn't be reached for comment Friday.
Evans was arrested earlier this month by Ashland police based on a Lawrence County warrant. He was held at the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, before waiving extradition back to Ohio earlier this week.
He was being held at the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton prior to the hearing Friday.
