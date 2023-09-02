IRONTON — Bond was set at $250,000 for a South Point area man arrested last month following a two-day manhunt in Lawrence County.
Chaz Levine McCoy, 33, of Township Road 135, South Point, pleaded not guilty in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to charges including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault of a sheriff’s deputy, escape, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and resisting arrest. He earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering and felony vandalism. He also denied violating community control sanctions.
Judge Andy Ballard set bond in the case Wednesday.
In an unrelated case, bond was set at $150,000 for Paul M. Dickess, 52, of Dillon Street, Coal Grove, who pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, strangulation and disrupting public service.
Meanwhile, Steven B. Stamper, 24, of County Road 14, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for 36 months and was ordered to get treatment and complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The prosecutor’s office asked for a two-year prison for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstruction of official business after a passenger in a vehicle sustained minor injuries when he crashed a vehicle while being pursued by law enforcement.
In other cases:
Ronald E. Johnson, 45, of Private Drive 330, Ironton, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for aggravated possession and theft. He was ordered to pay $4,641 in restitution for trees he cut down. Several other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement and prosecutors agreed not to pursue a charge of failure to appear.
Brittany N. Sparks, 37, of Private Drive 135, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Richard L. Thompson III, 21, of the 2000 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Bond was set at $100,000.
Kimberly G. Justice, 58, of Olive Hill, facing four years in a drug case, failed to show up Wednesday for final sentencing. A capias warrant was issued for her arrest.
Ryan C. Mount, 34, of Township Road 1483, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of meth. Several other drug charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He also ordered to forfeit a firearm confiscated when he was arrested. Final sentencing was set for Sept. 27.
Kelli L. Vickers, 43, of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for 36 months, was ordered to complete treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
Elizabeth L. Combs, 41, of Township Road 512, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring her to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
Pamela K. Ackison, 61, of Ohio 243, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Jeremy D. Jenkins, 35, of Pike Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
