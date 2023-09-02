The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

court blox 3.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — Bond was set at $250,000 for a South Point area man arrested last month following a two-day manhunt in Lawrence County.

Chaz Levine McCoy, 33, of Township Road 135, South Point, pleaded not guilty in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to charges including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault of a sheriff’s deputy, escape, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and resisting arrest. He earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering and felony vandalism. He also denied violating community control sanctions.

