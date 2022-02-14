IRONTON — Bond has been set at $500,000 for an Ashland man charged in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court with the Dec. 9 murder of a Lawrence County man.
Aaron K. Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, is charged with the murder of Anthony Wayne Pemberton, who was shot in the leg and subsequently died Dec. 9 in the Ironton area.
Scott also was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in marijuana. He also faces a gun specification charge that he used a 10mm Block Model 29 in the shooting.
A pretrial in the case is set for Feb. 16. Rick Faulkner, a Scioto County attorney, has requested a bond modification hearing. Scott has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Meanwhile, a co-defendant, Linessa R. Bailey, 33, of County Road 7D, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to trafficking in marijuana.
Judge Andy Ballard ordered Bailey to be evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. He also set bond in the case at $250,000.
In other cases:
- Charges of felonious assault and theft were dismissed earlier this week against Shannon Clark, 36, of County Road 14, Kitts Hill. However, Stephen Nord, an assistant county prosecutor, said the case would be sent back to a Lawrence County grand jury on a charge of felonious assault. Clark testified against a co-defendant in a cockfighting case last year.
- Aaron T. Workman, 34, of Ohio 378, Pedro, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 18 months. He faces a maximum five years in prison on charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of meth and felony vandalism. The case is set for trial Feb. 28.
- Beverly C. Reed, 49, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case. She was indicted last year on charges of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or jail, aggravated possession of meth and obstruction official business. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to complete a two to three month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and do 200 hours of community service.
- Jeffery D. Saul, 42, of Oho 141, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and failure to appear. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. His probation could be transferred to Kentucky.
- Beverly J. Johnson, 41, of the 700 block of Gartrell Court, Ashland, to aggravated trafficking in a drug possession of case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and his probation could be transferred to Kentucky.
- Albert Q. Rucker, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to get treatment, pay $1,300 in restitution and do 200 hours of community service.
- Jason I. Dean, 44, of the 600 block of Trenton Place, Huntington, admitted violating sanctions and was ordered to be drug and alcohol free through the end of 2022.
- Carlos Flowers, 48, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to misuse of a credit card. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. His probation could be transferred to Michigan.
- Jonathan D. Bowman, 23, of County Road 53, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of 6.7 grams of meth. Bond was set at $15,000.