HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will welcome its newest member, Alyssa Bond, on Monday evening as well as the return of incumbent member Garland “Skip” Parsons.
Bond, who was appointed to the BOE in March 2018 to fulfill the remaining four-month term of Karen Nance at that time before being elected to a seat in the June 9 election, said she knows the expectations of being a sitting board member.
Bond, 39, is a “product of Cabell County Schools,” a former radiologic technologist and a current stay-at-home mother to five children, all who attend schools in the district.
Parsons, 80, will begin his third term as a board member Monday. Both will take the oath of office prior to the meeting at 5:30 p.m. during a special meeting, at which time a president and vice president will also be elected for the next two years.
Also at the meeting, board members will vote to ratify the purchase of new sanitizing equipment ahead of the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said at the board’s meeting June 23 that the district had secured the purchase of electrostatic disinfecting sprayers. He said 127 handheld and 13 backpack sprayers will be purchased using CARES Act and general funds, for a total cost of about $116,079.
While official decisions on how learning might take shape this year have yet to be released, Saxe said new cleaning procedures will be implemented when students return to classrooms.
“When we say we are ramping up sanitizing procedures, it means we are ramping up procedures on our school buses in between runs, in our school facilities multiple times a day,” Saxe said during the board’s last meeting. “And these sprayers are what really allow us to do that efficiently, regardless of whatever model or option that we choose to have school start back up in the fall.”
The board will hear the first reading of a policy update regarding the district’s virtual education program and will also vote on interagency agreements between several local health care facilities to allow Cabell County Career Technology Center students to gain clinical experience over the course of the school year.
The full agenda for the Monday, July 6, meeting can be found at www.cabellschools.com.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave., but in-person attendance is strongly discouraged.
The public can join the meeting by calling 978-990-5000 and entering the access code 627819 upon connection.