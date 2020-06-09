MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, will visit Mason County, West Virginia, offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at Valley Health in Gallipolis Ferry from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16. For an appointment, call 304-675-5725.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program to cover the cost, and uninsured women who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see www.wvucancer.org/bonnie.