MORGANTOWN — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Cabell County to offer three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at Valley Health Care Systems - Pea Ridge in Huntington from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18. For an appointment, call 304-855-4595.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program to cover the cost of their screening mammogram. Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the bus through grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 26,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.
Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups, and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.
