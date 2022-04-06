MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography unit, will visit Putnam County to offer three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at Valley Health Systems in Hurricane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 12. For an appointment, call 304-757-8683.
Extra precautions will be taken for COVID-19 prevention, including staff wearing masks, patients waiting in their car until their appointment time, and thorough sanitization between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram. Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 25,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. For information on Bonnie’s Bus, visit WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.
