ASHLAND — The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center hosted a family-friendly event Saturday in celebration of Halloween.
The Boo Bash featured food, entertainment, games and a costume contest. Participants also were invited to walk through the “haunted alley” for treats, and Dr. Des Coveries brought his animal friends as part of the evening’s entertainment.
The event was conducted with safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31. While some communities have canceled trick-or-treat this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, others are planning to host activities with special guidelines in place. For trick-or-treat dates and times from around the Tri-State, visit www.herald-dispatch.com.