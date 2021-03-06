HUNTINGTON — From books for children to DVDs and magazines, a variety of items was available at the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library’s Used Book Sale that kicked off in downtown Huntington on Friday.
The book sale, which offers gently used adult fiction and nonfiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs and LP records, audiobooks and magazines, is one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year. Proceeds from the book sale go to help expand and enrich library services.
Most books are priced between $1 and $2, and a Collector’s Table offers rare and unusual books.
The sale will continue Saturday, March 6, at the downtown library, 455 9th St. in Huntington. The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the library. On Saturday, sale-goers may fill a bag of books for $3. Only bags provided by the Friends may be used.
COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be enforced.