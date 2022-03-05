The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — From quilting to presidents’ homes, books on just about any topic could be found at the used book sale hosted by the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library on Friday.

The sale — one of three hosted by the group each year — offers gently used books of adult fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adults, DVDs and video games, CDs and more. Most books are $1 and $2, while a collector’s table with rare and unusual books at bargain prices is also available.

Friday’s sale also featured the addition of fine-color prints of everything from Norman Rockwell magazine covers to NASCAR scenes priced from $2 to $10 each.

The book sale continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, on the fourth floor at the Cabell County Public Library. During Saturday’s sale, people may fill a bag for $3 or a box for $10. Bags and boxes are provided by the library. Proceeds from the book sale help expand and enrich library services.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.