HUNTINGTON — From quilting to presidents’ homes, books on just about any topic could be found at the used book sale hosted by the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library on Friday.
The sale — one of three hosted by the group each year — offers gently used books of adult fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adults, DVDs and video games, CDs and more. Most books are $1 and $2, while a collector’s table with rare and unusual books at bargain prices is also available.
Friday’s sale also featured the addition of fine-color prints of everything from Norman Rockwell magazine covers to NASCAR scenes priced from $2 to $10 each.
The book sale continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, on the fourth floor at the Cabell County Public Library. During Saturday’s sale, people may fill a bag for $3 or a box for $10. Bags and boxes are provided by the library. Proceeds from the book sale help expand and enrich library services.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.