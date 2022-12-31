The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — When Booktenders co-owner Ashley Skeen adopted Buddy 10 years ago at Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, she didn’t know she would be selling hundreds of calendars with his face on them.

The 15-year-old lab has become a local friend at the bookstore as he follows customers for head rubs and plays with kids in between naps. Now he’ll be promoting his fourth calendar "Buddy does Barboursville" at the shop that opened in June of this year.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.