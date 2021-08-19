FOSTER, W.Va. — In a 4-1 vote last week, the Boone County Board of Education moved to require face masks indoors for all students, teachers and staff from pre-K through grade 12 for the 2021-22 school year.
Additionally, visitors and all students riding a school bus either to or from school will be required to wear a mask.
The guidelines apply regardless of vaccination status and will be in play when school begins Thursday, Aug. 19.
West Virginia public school officials say that cleaning, disinfecting and hand hygiene will remain required mitigation strategies. The state will also require localities to continue evaluating large gatherings outside of schools and developing plans in consultation with local public health officials regarding school-based or community events.
According to a story published by the Charleston Gazette-Mail earlier this month, the state is giving local boards of education more flexibility this coming year, allowing counties to implement their own rules for mask wearing and social distancing.
Kanawha County School Board voted to allow children in sixth through 12th grades to choose whether to wear a mask, while requiring them for everyone in elementary schools.
In a letter sent to all staff and students, Boone County’s Interim Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck, Ed.D., added, “The wearing of face masks is one safety measure designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a school system, we will be cleaning and disinfecting on a frequent and regular basis, encouraging handwashing and use of hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible and completing contact tracing when a student or staff member is exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.”
The letter also stated, “We recognize that the most effective mitigation strategy is the vaccination for COVID-19 for those who are eligible to receive it. The number one priority of the adopted guidance is to ensure a safe environment for both students and staff.”
The BCS School Recovery Guidance information will be posted on the district’s website at boonecountyboe.org later this week.
HD Media reporter Phil Perry covers Boone County. He can be reached at 304-307-2401.
