MADISON, W.Va. — The Boone County Commission issued a resolution for the removal of Donna Taylor as prosecutor in accordance to state statutes during its meeting April 3.

During the commission’s previous meeting March 28, the commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with the process of removing Taylor from office due to charges filed by the Lawyer Disciplinary Board with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Matthew Britton

