MADISON, W.Va. — The Boone County Commission issued a resolution for the removal of Donna Taylor as prosecutor in accordance to state statutes during its meeting April 3.
During the commission’s previous meeting March 28, the commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with the process of removing Taylor from office due to charges filed by the Lawyer Disciplinary Board with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.
The charges accused Taylor of violating rules of competence, diligence and fairness to opposing party and counsel.
At the end of the four page document approved April 3, the resolution stated, ‘Now therefore be it resolved and ordered the Boone County Commission, by the authority granted in West Virginia Code § 6-6-7, does petition the Boone County Circuit Court to find this Resolution is sufficient for the standards for removal of Donna E. Taylor as Prosecuting Attorney of Boone County and forward the Resolution to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to appoint a three-judge court to hear the charges against Donna E. Taylor.”
Taylor was admitted to the West Virginia State Bar Oct. 11, 2017, and she was elected as the prosecuting attorney of Boone County on Nov. 3, 2020.
According to the document, Taylor was issued a Statement of Charges by the Investigative Panel of the state’s Lawyer Disciplinary Board on March 9 of this year regarding her role as Boone County’s prosecuting attorney.
The commission unanimously made a motion to pass the resolution as read and ensure that the document was signed by all three commissioners.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.