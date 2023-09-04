The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Yeager_BellX1.PNG

Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier by flying 700 miles per hour in a Bell X-1 rocket airplane on Oct. 14, 1947.

 West Virginia Humanities Council

MADISON, W.Va. — During the Boone County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting on Aug. 15, the commission issued a proclamation honoring late Brigadier General Charles “Chuck” Yeager in support of the Lincoln County Commission’s initiative to have him memorialized on a commemorative postage stamp.

Yeager, who was raised in Hamlin, West Virginia, is best known for becoming the first pilot to officially break the speed of sound during level flight in October 1947.

brett kuhn.jpg
Commissioner Brett Kuhn is pictured at the Boone County Commission meeting on Aug. 15.

