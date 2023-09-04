MADISON, W.Va. — During the Boone County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting on Aug. 15, the commission issued a proclamation honoring late Brigadier General Charles “Chuck” Yeager in support of the Lincoln County Commission’s initiative to have him memorialized on a commemorative postage stamp.
Yeager, who was raised in Hamlin, West Virginia, is best known for becoming the first pilot to officially break the speed of sound during level flight in October 1947.
Boone County Commission President Brett Kuhn said the Lincoln County Commission reached out earlier this month asking for support from surrounding counties regarding the initiative.
“We’re working in conjunction with the Lincoln County Commission to try and get Mr. Yeager, who is a local hero, on a United States postal stamp,” Kuhn said.
The commission also retroactively honored Yeager’s 100th birthday on Feb. 13 of this year through the proclamation.
“What we plan to do moving forward is to make that a part of our staple for the Boone County Commission, as far as honoring Mr. Yeager,” Kuhn added at the commission meeting. “It was a pleasure for the Boone County Commission to work in conjunction with the Lincoln County Commission to honor someone who is a true hero for the state of West Virginia.”
