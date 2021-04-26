MADISON, W.Va. — Forest Dolin gazes over a plot of land where he has been working for several months, hoping to see the fruits of his labors when vegetables are harvested in a few months.
“I hope the community gets behind it and takes ownership of it,” he said on Thursday. “So far, I’ve gotten positive feedback on the project. Talking to people and spreading the word through social media has been a big part of it.”
Thanks to his efforts, “The Dig In Community Garden” was born.
Dolin, 32, is a lifelong resident of Boone County who is passionate about seeing it and southern West Virginia as whole grow economically. He believes that concentrated, grassroots efforts are often overlooked but can have great, immediate impact.
“There often are the same groups of people who volunteer and you all get to know one another,” he said. “I’d like to see more young people become inspired. You just want everyone pulling in the same direction.”
The direction Dolin is pulling is upward, based on the progress of his latest grant-funded project.
“Dig In” is a small community group that completed a project with the West Virginia Community Development Hub of Charleston, which provided a community coach throughout the process.
“Afterwards I decided that I wanted to keep doing things,” he said. “I wanted to pursue a 501 (non-profit status) and the others had other things they were committed to. I started a small partnership with some community-minded organizations. An organization that doesn’t want to take credit for the work I do provided some funding for me and helped me get my non-profit status lined out.”
Dolin applied and received a “Try This West Virginia” mini-grant and was awarded $2,600, with $1,000 of that coming from West Virginia University Extension Service.
Fencing to protect the community garden was the first order of business. The City of Madison donated the plot of land for use in the project, as long as planting was done above ground.
“I wasn’t necessarily wanting to plant in raised beds, but I’m thankful for the space and to the city for helping me out but I had to order this,” Dolin said, pointing to a truck-load of nutrient-rich soil that took $500 of his funding.
The plot, located less than a mile from the former Madison City Pool facility, once was the location of the structure that was Jan’s Tax Service for multiple decades.
“I understand why the city took that stance, but it made the project more expensive, and if you’ve seen the cost of lumber lately, you know what I’m talking about,” he said. “I had zero budget for lumber at all.”
Dolin struck gold when he started looking for used lumber that could be crafted into raised beds.
Jim C. Hamer Co. of Route 17 came to the rescue with lumber that didn’t meet their quality control measures and was perfect for the project. They graciously donated the lumber.
Dolin said some of the planks weren’t perfectly straight and had plenty of knots and other imperfections, but he didn’t mind at all. He was grateful and thankful.
“I was very excited when they said they could help me,” he said. “They were great.”
He added, “From the first load, I got the first four beds made and placed. We got more wood and right now we have 10 beds. The grant was for 10 in-ground beds, but we improvised and it worked out.”
Outside of funding, Dolin said finding dedicated volunteers has been the biggest hurdle.
“Some folks have been wonderful,” he said. “Sometimes you count on others to do what they say they will do, and it doesn’t exactly work out.”
Dolin said he had a specific initiative in mind.
“The thought process behind this is food security,” he said. “I want to do much larger things with this but people need to see that you are doing larger things before they get involved. When I tell people that I secured $3,000 for this thing, they can’t comprehend that it is possible to do that. Some people can’t believe that anything outside of their front door or their own church happens.”
Through the project, community members adopt an 8-by-4-foot raised bed and use it to grow any vegetables they choose. They must work the soil and maintain the beds themselves through harvest. Dolin said the process is meant to encourage agricultural growth in the community through hands-on experience and education.
“Six of the beds are accounted for already,” he said. “This will be the community’s garden, and they can do with the vegetables what they want to.”
Dig In ran a Boone County Farmers Market in Madison last year and looks to do it again this summer.
“I’m hoping we’ll be up and running the first week of June.,” he said.
To adopt a bed, support the project or gain more information, reach out to Dolin through the Dig In- Boone County Facebook page or email him at forestdolin@frontier.com.
Visit trythiswv.com for more information on the organization.