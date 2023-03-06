MORGANTOWN W.Va. — Boone County has a reason to celebrate, as one of its own is set to represent the state as the Mountaineer mascot of West Virginia University.
On Saturday, Mikel Hager was officially named WVU’s Mountaineer for the 2023-24 season.
Hager, 23, of Madison, will serve as the university's 69th Mountaineer.
The decision was announced at the WVU Coliseum towards the end of the men’s basketball home victory against Kansas State.
Following the announcement, Hager rushed into the middle of the court, as he was handed a musket before he began leading the classic "Let’s go Mountaineers" chant.
Hager participated in a cheer-off on Feb. 20 during WVU’s home game against Oklahoma State.
Hager is a senior at WVU, where he majors in exercise physiology and participates on WVU’s Gold Cheerleading Team.
Hager graduated from Scott in 2018, as a multi-sport athlete and standout academic.
Hager said that he’s honored to represent his hometown.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity. Its something you always dream about as a kid, but you never think you’ll actually get the chance to do something like that. I tried out last year and didn’t make it. I was discouraged, but it didn’t stop me from trying again. Its really awesome being from a community like Boone County, and knowing that you have the entire county and state rooting for you.”
