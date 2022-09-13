SETH, W.Va. — A Boone County woman fatally shot her adult son in what officials say was a murder-suicide Monday evening.
Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area, were found dead from gunshot wounds at about 7:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. West Virginia State Police and Boone County EMS also responded to the scene.
“The evidence leads us to believe Tammy Runion shot her son, Jonathan, and then turned the gun on herself,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Jonathan was bedridden, lived with and was cared for by his Mother and Father.”
Sheriff Chad Barker said the tragedy has shaken the community.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Runion family and the Prenter community,” he said. “Being a caregiver can be very overwhelming, and we encourage anyone who needs help to please reach out. There are numerous resources available, and contacting them is easier than it’s ever been.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988, or at 800-273-8255.
WV Help Resources can be found by dialing 211 or texting your ZIP code to 898-211.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 304-369-7340.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.