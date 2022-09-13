The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220921-cvn-shooting.jpg
Buy Now

SETH, W.Va. — A Boone County woman fatally shot her adult son in what officials say was a murder-suicide Monday evening. 

Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area, were found dead from gunshot wounds at about 7:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. West Virginia State Police and Boone County EMS also responded to the scene.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.